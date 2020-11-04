COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $2.96 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.