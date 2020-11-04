Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) vs. American Airlines Group (NYSE:AAL) Financial Contrast

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spirit Airlines and American Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Airlines Group 9 5 3 0 1.65

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.24%. American Airlines Group has a consensus target price of $17.64, indicating a potential upside of 56.83%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and American Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.45 $335.26 million $5.09 3.48 American Airlines Group $45.77 billion 0.13 $1.69 billion $4.90 2.30

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. American Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% American Airlines Group -25.56% -124.31% -11.06%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

