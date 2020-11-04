Critical Survey: Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) vs. Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Teradyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics $41.51 million 2.22 -$10.03 million N/A N/A Teradyne $2.29 billion 6.50 $467.47 million $2.86 31.41

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics -23.06% -17.28% -10.66% Teradyne 22.94% 43.96% 23.81%

Risk and Volatility

Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teradyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frequency Electronics and Teradyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Teradyne 1 2 2 0 2.20

Teradyne has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Teradyne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Frequency Electronics.

Summary

Teradyne beats Frequency Electronics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision navigation and timing primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into radar systems, airborne SIGINT/COMINT platforms, information networks, test equipment, military command and control terminals, and satellite ground stations. The company's products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, UAVs, energy exploration, wireline and wireless networks, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

