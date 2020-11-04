Reviewing The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART) and Hasbro (OTCMKTS:HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and The Ohio Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 7.58% 18.71% 5.47% The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A

Hasbro has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ohio Art has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hasbro and The Ohio Art, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 0 5 12 0 2.71 The Ohio Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hasbro currently has a consensus target price of $89.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Hasbro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hasbro is more favorable than The Ohio Art.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Hasbro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of The Ohio Art shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hasbro and The Ohio Art’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $4.72 billion 2.46 $520.45 million $4.08 20.76 The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than The Ohio Art.

Summary

Hasbro beats The Ohio Art on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and television and movie entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The Ohio Art Company Profile

The Ohio Art Company, Inc. offers lithography services for metal packaging and products. It provides custom metal signs, metal prints, custom tins, and metal packaging services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Bryan, Ohio.

