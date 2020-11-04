Andrew Peller (ADW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$98.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.60 million.

Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.

In related news, Director John Edward Peller sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total value of C$83,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,777.55. Also, insider Peller Family Enterprises Inc. sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$176,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,472,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,744,081.76. Insiders sold 41,724 shares of company stock valued at $385,941 in the last three months.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

