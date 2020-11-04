DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

DZSI stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.30.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.