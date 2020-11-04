$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at about $6,747,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,141.3% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 33,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

