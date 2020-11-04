Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (ERF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.18 million.

TSE:ERF opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 154,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,712.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,500.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

