Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce sales of $133.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $114.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $502.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $503.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $545.85 million, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ADTRAN by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 706,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 473,940 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADTRAN by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.