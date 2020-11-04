Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,702,629.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

