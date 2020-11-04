Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

MCFT stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.38. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

