Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $67.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.19 million to $72.11 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $52.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $243.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.85 million to $249.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $305.05 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $336.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.22. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 4,204.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,483,000 after buying an additional 9,767,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after buying an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 24.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after buying an additional 351,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,369,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

