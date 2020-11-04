L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L’Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

