BMO Capital Markets Lowers RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REI.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.64.

REI.UN opened at C$14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.14. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 58.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.12.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

