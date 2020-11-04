National Bank Financial Lowers Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) to Tender

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$43.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$40.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MIC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:MIC opened at C$44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.10. Genworth MI Canada has a one year low of C$24.02 and a one year high of C$61.39.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

