Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Trading 9.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) shot up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. 121,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 111,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Specifically, CEO William P. Murnane bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $34,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,391.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $172,425. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZY. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $147.73 million, a P/E ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

