Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $33.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wolverine World Wide traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 862,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 644,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.09.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

