Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares were up 7.7% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Camping World traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 3,341,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,151,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,921.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

