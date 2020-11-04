Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 7.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares were up 7.7% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Camping World traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 3,341,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,151,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,921.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

