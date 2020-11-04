Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Up 7.2% on Earnings Beat

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.50. 159,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 129,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Otter Tail by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

