Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Up 5.7% After Earnings Beat

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $34.83. 410,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 326,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $9,812,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $10,416,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

