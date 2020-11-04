Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.73. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

