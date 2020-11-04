Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.73. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.
About Slate Office REIT
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.