Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 220 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 220 target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 184 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 179.82.

Get Volvo alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.