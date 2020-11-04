Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) rose 5.5% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 920,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 452,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

