CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s share price rose 6.5% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CNO Financial Group traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 1,214,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,259,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

