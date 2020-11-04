US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. US Foods traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 4,130,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,377,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get US Foods alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 51.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in US Foods by 57.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,086,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 59,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 142.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -164.56 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.