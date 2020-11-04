Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Trading Up 9.4% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.77. Approximately 161,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 144,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 95.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

