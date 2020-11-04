Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $44.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Invitae traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.20. 3,010,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,062,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Invitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $55,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

