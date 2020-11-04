Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.80. 6,146,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,457,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Specifically, Director Joel D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

