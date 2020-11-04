Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) PT Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays set a C$27.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B opened at C$21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.55. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$17.77 and a 1 year high of C$27.69.

In related news, Director Willard Yuill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.75, for a total value of C$1,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,091,413.50.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

