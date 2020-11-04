Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 12.6% Following Earnings Beat

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price shot up 12.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.51. 701,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 294,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

