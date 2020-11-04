Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Floor & Decor traded as high as $79.12 and last traded at $79.02. Approximately 1,049,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,359,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $996,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,871,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,051,454 shares of company stock valued at $409,546,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

