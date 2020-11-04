Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.75. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hudbay Minerals traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. 1,061,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,401,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 126,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

