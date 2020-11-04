Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 306,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 349,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

AUB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $48,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,149,738.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $92,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,455.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $778,920 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

