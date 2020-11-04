Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 704,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 663,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Specifically, Director Ari B. Levy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 50,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,011.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 163,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,228,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

