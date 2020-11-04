Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Earnings Beat

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) rose 7.2% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $278.50 and last traded at $274.11. Approximately 8,708,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 3,141,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.64.

The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.37.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,799 shares in the company, valued at $24,349,567.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 586,595 shares of company stock worth $175,958,707. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $59,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.78.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

