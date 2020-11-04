Laurentian Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$31.50

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.17.

TSE SNC opened at C$19.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$34.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.49. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

