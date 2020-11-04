Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.17. 535,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 478,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. FMR LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after acquiring an additional 942,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 387,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 318,342 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,485,000 after acquiring an additional 87,074 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.