BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.05. 488,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 412,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.56 million, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

