J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Trading Up 7.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $73.59. Approximately 1,367,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 641,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

