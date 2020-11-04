J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Trading Up 7.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $74.77 and last traded at $73.59. Approximately 1,367,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 641,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.
The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79.
About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.