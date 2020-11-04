Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Up 5.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $60.25. 4,172,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,245,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 14.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

About Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

