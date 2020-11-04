Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.33.
Shares of OR opened at C$15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.70. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.62.
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
