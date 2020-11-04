Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.33.

Shares of OR opened at C$15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.70. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.62.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

