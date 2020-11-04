Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Up 10.4% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.34 and last traded at $57.57. 496,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 232,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Matson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Matson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Matson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

