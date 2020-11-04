Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $111.25, with a volume of 2343960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.34.

The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

