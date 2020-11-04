Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $111.25, with a volume of 2343960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.34.

The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eaton Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings
Eaton Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings
Upland Software Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Upland Software Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade
Gulf Island Fabrication Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Gulf Island Fabrication Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Gartner Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
Gartner Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
Pinduoduo Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade
Pinduoduo Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report