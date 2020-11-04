Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Upland Software traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 21982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.
A number of other analysts have also commented on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.
In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $568,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at $75,522,274.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
