Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Upland Software traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 21982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $568,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at $75,522,274.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1,898.8% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.