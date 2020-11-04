Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$6.96, with a volume of 144085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

