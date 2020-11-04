Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $2.95. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 70 shares.
The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.
