Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $2.95. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 70 shares.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 153,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 38.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

