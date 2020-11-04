Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $125.02, but opened at $137.50. Gartner shares last traded at $142.37, with a volume of 13,330 shares traded.

The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $4,250,046. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $318,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 74.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

