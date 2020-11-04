Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $123.00 price target on the stock. Pinduoduo traded as high as $99.70 and last traded at $97.59, with a volume of 212905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.62.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.