Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.05. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 53,451 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUPH. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

