OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $19.15. OneSpan shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 7,332 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other OneSpan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $57,263,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $734.28 million, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.